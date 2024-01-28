Rubi Rose Allegedly Calls Nicki Minaj "Evil," The Barbz Pull Receipts Of Her Past Support

Rubi Rose has allegedly weighed in on the beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. Social media users reposted an alleged Instagram post made on the "Close Friends" setting by Rose. "Nicki Minaj evil as f-ck. Only option to marry was a pedophile, b-tch evil, pretty in the face but body botched as f-ck, evil spirit a-- b-tch, old as f-ck tryna keep up, ozempic really saved her big back self. Beefing with these young girls so lame, b-tch washed...youre 40..... Take care of papa and your drug addiction," Rose allegedly wrote.

In response, the Barbz jumped into action. Social media was quickly full of Rose previously praising Minaj. This included tweets such as Rose saying "I wish I was Nicki Minaj". There were also clips from VladTV in which Rose openly praises Minaj and her career. Rose is yet to respond to the allegations that she shaded Minaj on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj Announces Surprise New Single

Meanwhile, Minaj appears to be preparing her own response to Megan. Minaj has announced the release of a new single, "Bigfoot". The track will drop at 3 PM PST on January 28, according to a tweet from Minaj herself. Furthermore, Minaj announced the track with the inclusion of an image of Megan Thee Stallion looking unimpressed. For many fans, this signaled that the track could be a direct musical response to Megan's recently released "Hiss".

The beef between the two rappers absolutely exploded this week after Megan's new track took shots at Nicki. Specifically, Megan took aim at the various connections to sex offenders that Minaj has in her life. The line "Megan's Law" in "Hiss" refers to the sex offender registry law that Minaj's husband fell afoul of. Kenneth Petty, who was a childhood friend of Minaj's, served four years in prison for the attempted rape of a minor. Minaj's response has mostly been limited to Twitter until the surprise track announcement.

