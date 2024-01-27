Fans Call For Azealia Banks To Weigh In On Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Fans on TikTok have asked for Azealia Banks to weigh in on the current beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. "Where's Azealia Banks [3x Shouting Emojis, 2x Sobbing Emojis]. We need you honey," one commentator wrote on the app. Many other commenters joined in, asking for the controversial musician to weigh in. It remains to be seen if Banks will step into the arena and share her thoughts on the drama that has captured social media's attention.

Banks has previously stepped in to protect Minaj. When Minaj was feuding with Kanye West over her refusal to clear "New Body", Banks went after West. "Okay. Now I’m really pissed the f-ck off. Regardless of how I feel about PF2, did fat smelly loser Kanye west really just try step all over Nicki’s release? Did I hear correctly when he tried to take credit for supporting her career?????" Banks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Read More: Has Drake Responded To Megan Thee Stallion? Fans Wait On Rapper's Response To "Hiss"

Who Is Roman Zolanski? Fans Discuss Problematic Nicki Minaj Alter Ego

Meanwhile, the current beef has led some fans to take a closer look at "Roman Zolanski", the alter ego that Minaj occasionally drops verses as. However, many fans are now only learning for the first time that Minaj has never shied from Roman's name being a play on that of Roman Polanski. Polanski is an Oscar-winning director who is perhaps best known for pleading guilty to statutory rape of a minor. The girl was 13 at the time of the rape and had also been drugged by Polanski.

This has all been thrown into sharp relief after Megan's diss on "Hiss" which took aim at Minaj's husband. Kenneth Petty is also a convicted sex offender, having served four years in prison for the attempted rape of a minor in 1996. Some people believe Megan went too far. However, many others are starting to see the many problematic links that Minaj has to child sex offenders.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hits At Pardison Fontaine Infidelity Rumors In Latest Megan Thee Stallion Response

[via]