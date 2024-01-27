Has Drake Responded To Megan Thee Stallion? Fans Wait On Rapper's Response To "Hiss"

The world is still reacting to the beef-filled "Hiss", Megan Thee Stallion's fiery new track released this week but one person yet to respond is Drake. Megan took aim at the Canadian rapper and long-time friend of Tory Lanez. "These n-ggas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars (Ah)/ Real curvy, no edgin’, n*ggas fight to get in my section (My section)," Megan rapped, seemingly in reference to Drake. However, Drake has remained silent for the moment. This is somewhat surprising, given that For All The Dogs was full of Drizzy airing out beef. Despite his silence, fans are eager to see how, and if, Drake will respond.

"People are asking how Nicki is going to respond but I’m more curious about how BBL, etched abs, accent switching, Bad bitch Drake is going to respond," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "If Drake “fires back” he’s simply confirming the BBL allegations," argued another. But some fans felt that they would have to wait. "Drake is very predictable with his disses he’s gonna wait until later this year to release a mid 20 track album just so he can sneak diss and throw subs in track 2," theorized one person. When do you think Drake will respond? Let us know in the comments.

Fans Bring Tyrese Haliburton Into Yasiin Bey's Beef With Drake

Of course, Megan isn't the only beef that Drake has got going on at the moment. Fans online have compared a recent image of Tyrese Haliburton in a flat cap and puffer jacket to the signature fashion of Yasiin Bey. However, more specifically, fans have used the candid photos to reference Bey's ongoing beef with Drake. "Mos Def hearing “Passionfruit” in Target," one person wrote on X over a photo of Haliburton appearing to protest a call at a recent Pacers game.

The comments are a hilarious addition to the feud between the two rappers. Bey recently said that Drake's music is the sort of music that's perfect for a Target run. Obviously, Drizzy, who is also beefing with Metro Boomin, didn't take too kindly to the comments from the rapper and actor. And now one of the NBA's biggest rising stars is catching heat just for having a nice sideline fit. Haliburton, who is likely set to be named an All-Star this week, is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

