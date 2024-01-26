Megan Thee Stallion Takes Aim On "Hiss": Breaking Down The Bars Toward Her Targets

This is shaping up to be the wildest New Music Friday in a while after Megan Thee Stallion made a triumphant return with her latest song, "Hiss." She announced the track only a few days out from its January 26 release, and as soon as midnight hit, fans flooded streaming services to hear what the Hottie hitmaker has been working on.

Almost immediately, fans began sharing a few controversial lyrics that they believed targeted people who didn't have nice things to say about Megan in the past. Now, the femcee didn't necessarily drop any names. However, a flurry of conversation was immediate, with social media users taking to platforms with their guesses. Fans broke down some references and concluded there were several that Megan may have been discussing on "Hiss." This morning, during a call with The Breakfast Club, the Traumazine rapper was asked about her new track.

Charlamagne Tha God flatly questioned Megan if she outwardly said any of her foes' names on the single. After a slight pause, she replied, "Hit dogs holler." And boy, have they ever been on X (formerly Twitter), where Nicki Minaj and the Barbz haven't stopped firing off nasty messages and liking anti-Megan posts. However, she isn't the only one who the public believes Megan Thee Stallion was letting off steam about, so let's take a look at a few bars that seem to target the industry elite who have openly spoken out against the Texas titan in the past.

It hasn't even been a full 24 hours since Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" hit airwaves and the Queen rapper has been unleashing. On the track, Megan raps: "These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoe's mad at Megan’s Law." This is referring to a law enacted after the murder of seven-year-old Megan Kanka in 1994 by a sex offender who lived in her neighborhood. Megan's Law was created to legally require sex offenders to register with their local law enforcement or government.

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been in and out of headlines for years regarding the 1990s cases where he served time. Also in 1994, a 16-year-old Jennifer Hough accused Petty, who was the same age, of raping her at knifepoint. He denied the allegations but later entered a guilty plea to an attempted rape charge. Petty would serve over four years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Minaj hasn't spoken about the controversy at length, especially considering there are still legal issues tied to the incident. However, the raptress icon didn't waste a moment making fun of Megan The Stallion online after hearing "Hiss." Nicki has mocked Megan being shot and has been liking posts chastising Megan and her case with Tory Lanez, among highlighting other controversies.

Minaj's longtime Young Money bestie Drake may have also caught an arrow on "Hiss." Megan spits, "These n*ggas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars (Ah)/ Real curvy, no edgin’, n*ggas fight to get in my section (My section)." There have long been rumors that Drake didn't gain his figure in the gym, but under the knife. Joe Budden infamously teased years ago that Drizzy underwent cosmetic surgery to get his body right and tight.

Further, Drake's friendship and support of Tory Lanez through the latter's trial caused a stir. Then, on his Her Loss, 21 Savage-assisted track "Circo Loco," Drake was accused of targeting Megan unprovoked with the bars: "This b*tch lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion." This helped continue the social media vitriol against Megan, most notably from DJ Akademiks, as she faced allegations of lying about being shot by Lanez. A jury sided with the prosecution and sentenced Lanez to 10 years in prison. He, and his supporters, continue to maintain his innocence.

Pardison Fontaine

The romance between Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine may be a thing of the past, but fans believe she hinted at her ex on "Hiss." When the pair emerged, they couldn't get enough of showing off their love on red carpets and at events. Fontaine was present throughout Megan's Tory Lanez ordeal and even defended his then-lady against the Chixtape hitmaker.

However, like many high-profile romances often do, things ended quietly between Pardison and Megan. Then, the latter dropped "Cobra," a track where she insinuated a lover cheated on her in their shared bed. She never said any of the lyrics were about Fontaine, but he took things personally and retaliated with a song of his own. On "Hiss," fans think Megan was taking a verbal shot at her ex when she said, "He can’t move on, can’t let it go (Let it go)/ he hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow." She stated elsewhere, “Say he a player, but he in his feelings (What?)/Bet I won’t give up the p*ssy again/ Sh*t, should’ve gave it to his friend (Ayy)."

Tory Lanez & Akademiks

"Diss"—ahem—"Hiss" wouldn't be complete without a reference to Tory Lanez. For years, Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were engaged in a rift that had a chokehold on Hip Hop. Fans were divided over Megan testifying that Lanez shot her in the foot in July 2020 following a Hollywood Hills party at Kylie Jenner's home. Although Megan did not initially name her assailant, Lanez took to the internet with posts that ignited the Southern star.

Megan took to Instagram Live to directly accuse Lanez of shooting her in the foot. This caused a massive divide, and soon, Thee Stallion found herself on the receiving end of internet hate as Lanez continued to deny culpability. Further, before the trial and his subsequent sentencing, Lanez repeatedly targeted Megan in social media posts. Moreover, he antagonized Megan with a music video of him butchering horse feet. His famous friends followed suit, with jokes about being shot and allegations that Megan lied about the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion seeming references Lanez's incarceration on "Hiss," but doesn't deliver a message to him. Instead, she had a few words in the outro for his supporters who continued to harass her. Some think this one was also for Akademiks. "Say, b*tch-ass n*gga, don't type me nothin' else, don't write me nothin' else / Download JPay since y'all n*ggas got so much to say / Or schedule a conjugal visit or somethin', hahaha / D*ck ridin'-ass n*ggas."

