Nicki Minaj Disses Megan Thee Stallion With Tory Lanez Bar, Also May Have Dissed Latto

Nicki Minaj is someone who the fans are always clamoring for. Overall, she is one of the most successful women rappers of all-time and she continues to elevate. For years, fans have been waiting for her next project. On Friday, she gave them what they wanted as she dropped Pink Friday 2. Of course, this is a follow-up to her debut of the same name. Although it was going to be a tough task to truly recreate the success of the original, Nicki seemed up to the task.

Sonically, there is a lot of variety on this album. Furthermore, there are quite a few bars that are now being dissected by fans. For instance, on the song "FTCU," there is a not-so-subtle shot at Megan Thee Stallion. While the two used to be cool, it does not seem that way anymore. In fact, Nicki even decided to poke the bear and make fun of the Tory Lanez situation. “Stay in your Tory lane, bitch, I’m not Iggy,” she says on the track. It is a pretty obvious reference and you can't help but wonder how Meg will take it.

Nicki Minaj Hits Megan Thee Stallion With Bars

Moreover, fans already know that her and Latto are not on good terms these days. They keep throwing shots at one another, and that did not stop on this latest project, or so it seems. On the song "Fallin 4 U," Nicki takes arguably much subtler shots at Latto than she did Meg. "Picture you endin’ up under the seat, where the dread at?/ Picture not listenin’ when I said you would dread that/ I mean locs, ho, you-you’s a chop ho/ I’m number one, y’all go argue over top four/ Clean, sweep, you gettin’ mopped, ho," she spits on the song.

A Latto Diss?

Regardless of the disses, it seems as though fans are liking the album so far.

