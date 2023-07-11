Nicki Minaj showed up and slayed the Barbie movie premiere to absolutely no one’s surprise; how could she not? You don’t just make a hit song for a film with Ice Spice, arguably the biggest rising star right now, and not stun at the big event. What’s more is that she also snapped some pictures with lead actress Margot Robbie, and it looks like they had a great time together. Moreover, the rap queen also shared a short review of the highly anticipated flick on Twitter, adding that Robbie is beautiful in person. With the official Barb seal of approval, maybe this will convince even more rap fans to check it out- if “Barbie World” didn’t do that already.

“She’s strikingly gorgeous in person,” Nicki Minaj wrote of Margot Robbie while quote-tweeting a vid of them together at the premiere before sharing her thoughts on Barbie. “Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it. The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I [heart emoji] U.” A full-fledged movie review from one of the best rappers in the game? Fans are eating good.

Nicki Minaj’s Initial Review Of Barbie (And Margot Robbie)

In fact, Nicki Minaj shared that this is actually quite a big moment for her considering her career path and identity. “I’m so excited to be here for this entire moment, I’m glad that they thought of me,” the 40-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m excited just how everybody else is excited to see this movie. I know I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career and so this a very full circle moment for me.

Meanwhile, people from every corner of every demographic are pretty excited to see the new Barbie movie. If you didn’t already know, it’s set to premiere on July 21, the same date as Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer. We’ll see how “Barbenheimer” turns out, because even if the online jokes about it take center stage, it’s going to hopefully be a great day for film buffs and casual enjoyers alike. Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

