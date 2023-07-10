Nicki Minaj walked the pink carpet at the world premiere of Barbie on Sunday night, alongside many other celebrities. In doing so, Minaj rocked a muted lavender dress featuring a wrap skirt. She previously teamed up with Ice Spice for a new take on the Aqua Song “Barbie Girl” for the film’s soundtrack.

“There were a couple of songs that I didn’t love. And then there was another song, well this ‘Barbie’ sample, I loved it. I just wanted it to have a dope drum,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “The one they sent me I loved, and I jumped on it right away. I’m so excited to be here and be part of this entire moment. I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career so it’s a very full-circle moment for me.”

Read More: Ice Spice Previews New Song, Says London Smells Like Trash

Nicki Minaj On The Pink Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

The star of the film, Margot Robbie, recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the importance of bringing Minaj and Ice Spice in for the soundtrack. “I was like, ‘Greta [Gerwig], how are we going to incorporate this song? We can’t do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl.’ It has to be in there,'” Robbie said. “And [Greta] was like, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to find a cool way to incorporate it.'”

She continued: “When she was like, ‘Guess who’s going to do the remix of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl”? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.’ I was like, ‘Together? Are you joking?!’ I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds.”

Nicki Minaj Discusses The “Barbie” Soundtrack

Nicki Minaj speaks on doing the Barbie movie soundtrack with Entertainment Tonight pic.twitter.com/c5MP7XEaFL — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 10, 2023

In addition to Margot Robbie, the cast for Barbie includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, and more. The film will be hitting theaters nationwide on July 21, 2023.

Read More: Ice Spice Says Relationship With Nicki Minaj “Means So Much” To Her

[Via]