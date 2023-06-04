soundtrack
- Movies"Barbie" Soundtrack Could Sell 110k In Its First WeekEven more accolades are coming for the movie of the summer.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsLizzo Leaves Her Mark On The "Barbie" Soundtrack With Upbeat "Pink" Single: StreamGreta Gerwig's "Barbie" took over theatres just in time for the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNicki Minaj's "Barbie" Premiere Attendance Was A "Full Circle" Moment, Queen Of Rap SaysShe is the leader of the Barbz, after all.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Attends Star-Studded "Barbie" PremiereNicki Minaj walked the pink carpet at the "Barbie" premiere on Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMargot Robbie Takes Credit For Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's Appearance On "Barbie" SoundtrackIt's Barbie's world, we're just living in it.By Hayley Hynes
- TVThe Weeknd Reveals Lil Baby Collab On "The Idol" SoundtrackThis will be their first official collaboration, excluding one stormy track where they're both featured.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsThe Weeknd Wants "One Of The Girls" With BLACKPINK's Jennie & Lily-Rose DeppEpisode 4 of "The Idol" brought us a sultry, spacey, and seductive new collaboration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHit-Boy Opens Up On Career Soundtracking P*rnHit-Boy shared some surprising information in new tweets today.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVLil Dicky Dropping "Dave" Soundtrack After Eight-Year HiatusLil Dicky's been more Dave than rapper recently. That is, until now.By Jake Lyda
- Songs"The Idol" Episode 3 Soundtrack: The Weeknd & Moses Sumney Share "A Lesser Man" And MoreNot everyone is loving the show's content, but the music has gotten great reviews so far.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMetro Boomin Calls Future Collab The "Ultimate Album"See what Metro Boomin had to say about his upcoming album with Future.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsPinkPantheress Embraces Her Inner Barbie On "Angel"The bedroom pop hitmaker gives us another taste of the Barbie soundtrack.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsThe Weeknd Drops "The Lure" And "World Class Sinner," Featuring Lily Rose-DeppThe Weeknd has released the first two songs from "The Idol" soundtrack.By Noah Grant
- MusicMetro Boomin Didn't Try To Outdo "Sunflower" In New SoundtrackMetro's soundtrack wasn't just about getting another hit.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMetro Boomin Reacts To His Cameo In "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"A clip of Metro Boomin reacting to his cameo in "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" is circulating on social media.By Cole Blake
- SongsMetro Boomin Taps Nas To Aid On New "Spider-Man" Soundtrack With "Nas Morales" Song: StreamDid you check out the new animated superhero film this weekend?By Hayley Hynes