FX’s Dave is a rollicking good time, showcasing how rap fame and the pursuit of said fame can affect a person and their relationships. The only downside of this Hulu hit show is that Lil Dicky hasn’t released new music. The show’s creator and “rapper’s rapper,” Dave Burd, is finally coming out with an album, the soundtrack to Dave, after not doing so for eight years. His last album, Professional Rapper, is the only studio album to his credit. He also hasn’t gone on a true tour in five years. Unfortunately, TV can do that to a budding rapper.

Speaking to Variety, Lil Dicky was excited about this potential album: “It’s a really strong body of work that I’m super proud of. I was surprised when I took a step back and looked at the inventory of stuff that [has] made it into the show — ‘Oh, my God, there’s like a great album here of work that can live on its own.'” During Dave outros and credits, you can hear snippets of new, unreleased music that Lil Dicky has been hoarding. Twenty-second clips pave the way for three-minute songs on an album that’s sure to excite long-waiting fans.

What To Expect From Lil Dicky’s “Dave” Soundtrack

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: (L-R) Travis Bennett, Taylor Misiak, Dave Burd, Andrew Santino, Christine Ko, and GaTa of FX’s ‘Dave’ pose for a portrait during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 12, 2023, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by JSquared Photography/Getty Images)

Lil Dicky is well-known for going meta and providing social commentary on what the rap industry is and his part in it. So it stands to reason that this upcoming soundtrack album will have some of the classic Dicky pastiche. Expect random conversations with himself, popular songs from the TV show, and a ton of appearances by Dave hypeman Gata.

The soundtrack album, set to release at the end of this summer, is Lil Dicky’s first full-length project in almost a decade. He believes there’s a full track list from the three seasons of Dave, the third and most recent season finishing its air run in May of this year. The rapper created a climate crisis-focused “Earth” collaboration in 2019 with almost everyone in music (as well as a Leo DiCaprio guest spot). He also got wide notoriety from his “Freaky Friday” single and music video with Chris Brown. Dave Burd’s continual knack for getting uber-famous people to do things has made his music and his show top-notch entertainment, as it shows a different side to these celebrities.

