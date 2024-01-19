Lil Dicky Illustrates His Sitcom With "Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack)"

It is safe to say that rapper Lil Dicky has had a lot on his plate. His music career was essentially put on the back burner for nearly eight years. That is at least in terms of his album output. July of 2015 was when the Pennsylvania native dropped his debut record Professional Rapper. He still went on to come out with some massive singles like "Earth" and "Freaky Friday" with Chris Brown.

But, he has been focusing more of his time on his FX sitcom series Dave. That took off in 2020 and saw tons of positive feedback from critics and fans. It is currently three seasons deep with season four loosely rumored to be out by 2025. There are also reports that say nothing has been renewed yet either.

Listen To Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack) By Lil Dicky

Regardless if 2023 marks the last season for Lil Dicky's show, it was a great run. To help celebrate its success, he has decided to bring the program to life through a soundtrack. Hilariously named Penith, it features 22 songs. YG, benny blanco, d.a. got that dope, and Cashmere Cat are some names involved. Additionally, two singles were released ahead of the tape. The first one turned out to be a bonus. "Hi, I'm Dave" was released back in 2020. "Mr. McAdams" is signature corny Lil Dicky. It is an awkward love tale revolving around an episode in which actress Rachel McAdams made an appearance.

Hilariously named Penith, it features 22 songs. YG, benny blanco, d.a. got that dope, and Cashmere Cat are some names involved. Additionally, two singles were released ahead of the tape. The first one turned out to be a bonus. "Hi, I'm Dave" was released back in 2020. "Mr. McAdams" is signature corny Lil Dicky. It is an awkward love tale revolving around an episode in which actress Rachel McAdams made an appearance.

Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack) Tracklist:

Brand New Honestly Mr. McAdams HAHAHA Ally's Song Harrison Ave Burst Second Coming I Love Myself Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Going Gray I Met A Girl YG Interlude with YG No Fruits Or Vegetables I'm Drunk Morning After My D!ck Sucks Still Freestyling (Outro) Jail, Pt. 1 (Bonus Track) Hearsay (Bonus Track) Hi, I'm Dave (Bonus Track) We Good with GaTa (Bonus Track)

