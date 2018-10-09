television series
- MixtapesLil Dicky Illustrates His Sitcom With "Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack)"Lil Dicky finally returns. By Zachary Horvath
- TV"Dawson's Creek" Stars: Where Are They Now?Dawson and the gang are all grown up.By Demi Phillips
- Pop Culture5 Times "The Boondocks" Predicted The FutureSometimes, an animated series predicts events that happen in real life. We're looking at a few of these cases from "The Boondocks."By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureBig Sean Geeks Out Upon Meeting Goku's Voice ActorBig Sean's mom explained to Sean Schemmel just how much his work meant to the rapper.By Alexander Cole
- TVAriana Grande & Jim Carrey Share A Duet On "Kidding"Ariana Grande gets the perfect cameo on Jim Carrey's "Kidding."By Dominiq R.
- TV"Ozark" Season 3 Debuts In March: Watch The TrailerThe wait is over! The Bryde family is back to embezzling and living a secret life of crime in the backwoods of Missouri. Check out the trailer for season three of Ozark below. By Dominiq R.
- Entertainment"Black-Ish" Introduces Spinoff Series "Mixed-Ish"#NewShowAlertBy Aida C.
- EntertainmentDrake's "Euphoria" Starring Zendaya Lands Release Date: Watch The Trailer"Euphoria" will arrive in June to HBO.By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent Announces Live Casting Call For "BMF" & Shares Character Descriptions50 Cent is working with the people for his upcoming television series.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reveals That She Was On Ecstasy When She Made Infamous TapeA real trip down memory lane. By hnhh
- EntertainmentJon Cryer Cast In The Role Of Lex Luther In CW's "Supergirl"The Emmy winning “Two and a Half Men" actor will be making his return to television.By hnhh
- EntertainmentNetflix Comedy "Big Mouth" Is Renewed For A Third SeasonSomewhere in the world, Lil Yachty is celebrating. By hnhh
- EntertainmentCardi B May Actually Star Alongside Fran Drescher In "The Nanny" RebootFran Drescher is reportedly in talks with Cardi B's representation.By hnhh
- EntertainmentFran Drescher Would Like Cardi B To Play Her Daughter In "The Nanny" RebootThis one's for the 90s kids.By hnhh
- EntertainmentBusy Philipps Calls Out James Franco For Physically Assaulting HerActress Busy Phillipps details Franco's aggressive behavior in her upcoming memoir. By hnhh