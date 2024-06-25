Kanye West Receives Unflattering Depiction In "The Boys"

Kanye has mostly done it to himself.

Back in 2022, Kanye West went on numerous anti-semitic rants. Additionally, he decided to start hanging out with white supremacists like Nick Fuentes and even Milo Yiannapoulos. Overall, this was a shocking display even by Ye's standards. Fans felt completely betrayed and even now, Ye has been unable to shake the anti-semitic past he has cultivated. In fact, he never truly apologized for his comments, and there are numerous fans who have never returned to his side.

Now, it seems like Ye's politics are being scrutinized by TV shows. For instance, The Boys is currently in the midst of its fourth season. Despite being a superhero show, it has proven to be inherently political. The show has taken aim at the Alt-Right and conspiracy theorists. In the latest episode, dubbed "Wisdom Of Ages," a character named Firecracker mentioned Kanye by name while hosting a rally. During this rally, the character spewed their conspiracy theories and vitriol. Meanwhile, they claimed Kanye was actually in the crowd.

Kanye West Gets A Shoutout But Not A Great One

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kanye is never actually shown in this episode. However, there is no doubt that the use of his name had many intrigued. Overall, The Boys has never shied away from this kind of commentary, so it shouldn't be that much of a surprise. Either way, it will be interesting to see whether or not Ye decides to respond.