Kanye West Receives Unflattering Depiction In "The Boys"

Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Kanye has mostly done it to himself.

Back in 2022, Kanye West went on numerous anti-semitic rants. Additionally, he decided to start hanging out with white supremacists like Nick Fuentes and even Milo Yiannapoulos. Overall, this was a shocking display even by Ye's standards. Fans felt completely betrayed and even now, Ye has been unable to shake the anti-semitic past he has cultivated. In fact, he never truly apologized for his comments, and there are numerous fans who have never returned to his side.

Now, it seems like Ye's politics are being scrutinized by TV shows. For instance, The Boys is currently in the midst of its fourth season. Despite being a superhero show, it has proven to be inherently political. The show has taken aim at the Alt-Right and conspiracy theorists. In the latest episode, dubbed "Wisdom Of Ages," a character named Firecracker mentioned Kanye by name while hosting a rally. During this rally, the character spewed their conspiracy theories and vitriol. Meanwhile, they claimed Kanye was actually in the crowd.

Kanye West Gets A Shoutout But Not A Great One

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kanye is never actually shown in this episode. However, there is no doubt that the use of his name had many intrigued. Overall, The Boys has never shied away from this kind of commentary, so it shouldn't be that much of a surprise. Either way, it will be interesting to see whether or not Ye decides to respond.

Let us know what you think of Kanye West being depicted in The Boys, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this depiction of Ye is completely unfair? How do you think he could rebuild his image after everything that has gone down? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

