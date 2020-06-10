conspiracy theories
- Pop CultureElon Musk Will Never Let Alex Jones Back On TwitterMusk says he has "no mercy" for someone like Jones.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A "Piece Of Sh*t" Over Pelosi Conspiracy TweetMusk pushed the conspiracy theory in a tweet where he shared a link to a site that is known for fake news.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAlex Jones Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Families Nearly $1 Billion: ReportThe "InfoWars" host once insisted that the school shooting was a hoax and the parents were actors.By Erika Marie
- TechTikTok Takes Action To Remove Videos Conspiring That AstroFest Tragedy Had Satanic TiesSome people on the app have been theorizing that the tragedy at Scott’s festival was more than meets the eye.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeAlex Jones To Pay Damages To Sandy Hook Families Following Hoax ClaimsThe "Infowars" host suggested that the elementary school shooting that took the lives of 26 people—including 20 children—was just a hoax.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsParkland Survivor Says Dad Turned To QAnon, Believes School Shooting Is A HoaxA survivor said her father bought into conspiracy theories that the students were "paid pawns." By Aron A.
- MusicKurt Cobain's FBI Files Released OnlineThe FBI releases files relating to the death of Kurt Cobain. By Aron A.
- GramLil Mama Faces Transphobic Accusations After Voicing "Depopulation" ConspiracyShe shared, "Used [to] be a cat now ima dog" & claimed to allow children to change their genders is all about "[stopping] new life reproduction."By Erika Marie
- CrimeNew Evidence In Malcolm X's Assassination Suggests Possible Cover-UpAn undercover police officer at the time confessed to an alleged conspiracy perpetrated by the NYPD and the FBI to assassinate the political leader. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Accused Of Pushing COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories & BullyingThe actress defended herself against the accusations after Clubhouse users took to Twitter to say Haddish & others bullied a doctor on the app.By Erika Marie
- GramLupe Fiasco Says Fighting COVID-19 Requires Taking The Vaccine Or Contracting CoronavirusLupe Fiasco has apparently figured out two key ways of fighting COVID-19: take the new vaccine or catch coronavirus to let your immune system strengthen and self-cure itself.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicB.o.B. Feared For His Life After Revealing Flat Earth TheoriesHe was sure that once he shared his thoughts on celebrity cloning and the earth being flat that someone was going to take him out.By Erika Marie
- MusicT-Boz Laughs Off Left Eye Conspiracy Rumors, Talks "Disrespectful" TLC FansIn 2002, Lisa Lopes was killed in a tragic car crash, and since that time, conspiracy theories have run rampant.By Erika Marie
- MusicKXNG Crooked Reflects On The Wildest Rap ConspiraciesKXNG Crooked kicks off his daily rap discourse with an eye-opening stroll through the hall of hip-hop conspiracies. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomWayfair Is At The Center Of A Sex Trafficking Conspiracy On Social MediaFurniture & home goods retailer Wayfair has been accused by many on social media of masterminding a child sex trafficking scheme using high-priced cabinets as a cover-up.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureIce Cube Responds To Tweet Controversy: "My Account Has Not Been Hacked"Ice Cube has stirred up conversation as his recent tweets have caused controversy, but he returned to let everyone know he won't be silenced and he hasn't been hacked.By Erika Marie