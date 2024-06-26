What Is M.I.A.'s Ohmni Streetwear Brand? The Conspiracy Theory-Inspired Clothing Line

Functional or nah? M.I.A's new clothing line allegedly blocks 5G waves.

M.I.A. has recently unveiled a unique clothing line called Ohmni, choosing to promote it on Alex Jones' Infowars platform. Described as “the first streetwear for the modern information age,” Ohmni is focused on safeguarding personal privacy, autonomy, and bodily data. The collection includes innovative items like “Protency boxers,” designed to block electromagnetic frequencies and enhance fertility, and literal “Tin foil hats,” which claim to block WiFi, 4G, and 5G signals to provide “100% brain coverage.” Although Ohmni is a new player in the fashion industry, its bold mission statement already addresses the potential skepticism of its audience. Appropriately, the "Borders" artist introduced this line on a platform known for its conspiracy theories, Infowars, where she participated in an extensive and eccentric interview.

The Vision Behind Ohmni

According to the brand’s “About” page, Ohmni aims to be more than just another fashion statement; it seeks to be a shield in an era of technological invasions. With the rise of smart cities, AI, and pervasive surveillance, Ohmni's mission statement describes its garments as the “last frontier at preserving your privacy, autonomy, and rights over your body and your data.” In M.I.A.'s words, this is not merely an artistic endeavor but a necessary measure for the modern individual.

Launching On Infowars

To debut her line, M.I.A. chose Infowars, a platform notorious for its conspiracy theory content, making it a fitting choice for Ohmni's launch. During her appearance, M.I.A. elaborated on the line's purpose, claiming it protects against nanoparticles, which she referred to as “evil dust.” The interview also touched on various topics, including a scrapped album, her controversial views on vaccination, and her experience with cancel culture.

Ohmni's Controversial Mission Statement

Ohmni's mission statement suggests that the modern home is akin to a digital battlefield. The line promotes itself as a proactive and precious defense against these invisible threats. The statement reads: “Future backwards is R U TUF. If the conspiracy theorists are wrong, good for you, you own some beautiful clothes made with pure silver and precious metals. But, if they are right, you just might have saved the future of humanity.” This bold stance reflects Ohmni's unique positioning in the market, aiming to merge fashion with a sense of digital security.

Scientific Skepticism

Despite its bold claims, Ohmni lacks concrete scientific explanations to back up its purported benefits. M.I.A. did not provide detailed insights into how the clothing protects wearers, and the Ohmni website prioritizes emphasizing the necessity of the clothing over providing scientific proof. As you could imagine, this leaves potential customers to decide whether to trust the brand's claims or remain skeptical.

