Alex Jones Sandy Hook Settlement Could Get Significantly Reduced: Details

Alex Jones is catching a small break.

Alex Jones is someone who has always been extremely controversial. Overall, his controversial ways have gotten him into a whole lot of trouble. Although he has never really cared about his reputation, he still faces consequences for it. For instance, he was sued for his comments about the Sandy Hook massacre. Essentially, Jones tried to say that the whole thing was a hoax and that the parents were crisis actors. It was a horrible thing to say that came with extreme consequences.

Recently, Jones went to trial over his comments. Subsequently, he was hit with a pretty massive penalty. He was essentially ordered to pay the parents over $1 billion. However, he quickly came out and tried to declare bankruptcy in Texas. With that said, it became clear that it would be extremely difficult for any of the families to get their money. According to Hollywood Unlocked, this has led to a new offer that would see Jones spending a whole lot less.

Alex Jones Back In The Spotlight

Essentially, Jones would pay out $85 million, minimum. He would have to pay $8.5 million every year for 10 years. Furthermore, half of every dollar he makes over $9 million would go to the parents. Overall, this is a pretty hefty sum of cash, regardless. However, in Jones' situation, it is a lot better than the amount that he was going to have to pay out, originally. At the end of the day, his lawyer is still apprehensive, and he has yet to accept the offer.

This is a situation that has been going on for years since he made the original comments. Hopefully, the families finally get some closure. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will always keep you informed on breaking stories and latest music releases.

