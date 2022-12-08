Alex Jones called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for having a “Hitler fetish” after the two appeared on his show, last week. Jones reflected on the interview while speaking with right-wing YouTuber Steven Crowder on Tuesday.

“There is this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed,” Jones said. “Hitler was horrible, screw Hitler, burn in hell Hitler.”

AUSTIN, TX – APRIL 18: Infowars founder Alex Jones interacts with supporters at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The protest was organized by Infowars host Owen Shroyer who is joining other protesters across the country in taking to the streets to call for the country to be opened up despite the risk of the COVID-19. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Speaking of Kanye in particular, Jones remarked, “I don’t think he’s mentally ill — I think he’s enjoying himself.“

Jones also labeled Fuentes “baby Hitler” and a “Nazi lover.”

Of the entire interview, Jones says, “I can’t bring myself to watch it again — I can’t stand to watch it.”

Fuentes responded to the criticism by labeling Jones “controlled opposition” on Telegram afterward.

“MTG and Alex Jones both threw me under the bus to appease Jewish groups,” he wrote. “I don’t take it personally but people need to be aware that they are the definition of controlled opposition.”

Speaking on Jones’ InfoWars show, Kanye West had admitted to liking Hitler.

“The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” Ye said at one point. “I see good things about Hitler, also.”

After the interview, West posted a picture of a swastika on Twitter. Elon Musk banned him from the platform in response.

