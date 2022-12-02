Following his return to Twitter, Kanye West’s account on the platform has been suspended yet again. Per TMZ, the “Good Morning” rapper caught the ban Friday morning after posting a graphic of a Star of David and a swastika.

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, accordingly announced the suspension on the social media platform.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

“I tried my best,” the Tesla founder tweeted. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

The controversial picture came shortly after West’s appearance on Alex Jones’s InfoWars this past Thursday (December 1). Wearing a mask, the Chicago native surprisingly admitted on the show, “I like Hitler.”

Ye just doubled down and straight up said "I like Hitler" 😭pic.twitter.com/FrnLkDZzIF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

Doubling down on his opinion of the disgraced dictator, he added that he sees “good things” about him.

Afterward, he shared in the sit-down that Jewish people are “basically hiding me under their floorboards right now.” West continued, “It’s like a reverse version of the Holocaust.”

Following up later, the rapper seemingly offered support for incarcerated January 6 rioters, referring to them as “political prisoners.”

(Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty)

West has been making headlines in the past couple of months for expressing anti-Semetic views. Alienating his loyal fanbase, the Donda rapper threatened in October to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

A laundry list of brands distanced themselves from the multihyphenate in response, including Adidas, Foot, and Locker.

Several also spoke out against West. Jon Stewart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eric André, and more condemned the rapper for his comments.

In November, the 45-year-old returned to Twitter after receiving a suspension in 2021. Former president Donald Trump also regained access to his account, receiving the ban following the January 6 Capitol attack.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” West tweeted, going viral on the platform as fans initially celebrated his return.

As the Yeezus rapper continues to spiral, there’s no word on how long his Twitter account will remain under suspension. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates.

