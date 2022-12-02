No one expected to leap into December with President Joe Biden condemning Nazism, but anything can happen with Kanye West. This week, once again, West commanded global attention following an interview with Alex Jones on InfoWars. Jones may be dealing with a multi-billion dollar Sandy Hook judgment, but the QAnon conspiracy theorist shifted the spotlight to Ye for a controversial conversation that sparked interest from President Biden.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened,” Biden tweeted from his POTUS account. “Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”

While he didn’t flat out name West in his tweet, it is widely accepted as a response to the rapper’s recent comments. As Alex Jones attempted to sway rumors that West admired Adolf Hitler, the mogul retorted that he “likes” the genocidal dictator. He also suggested that Nazis aren’t as bad as people believe.

Later, Elon Musk reinstated West’s Twitter account, and things immediately went left. The rapper touted his Christian faith before siding with January 6 insurrections. West then alleged that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian carried on an affair with NBA star Chris Paul before posting a photo of a swastika. That was the final straw for Musk, who suspended Ye’s Twitter account again.

Mental illness is absolutely no excuse for anti semitism but Kanye is clearly having a psychotic break from reality. There needs to be some sort of intervention. This is so disturbing, even Alex Jones seemed concerned. pic.twitter.com/HFahRUzzAq — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 1, 2022

West has already announced his 2024 bid for president, although his platform is unclear. During his chat with Jones, West took a bigoted jab at former President Barack Obama. He claimed Obama wasn’t America’s first Black president but was instead Jewish. He also alleged the Nazis didn’t kill 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust.