Kanye West is no stranger to controversy, but his recent comments about “going Death Con 3 on Jewish people” have left even Elon Musk concerned.

The Tesla Motors CEO revealed via Twitter on Monday (October 10) that he reached out to his rapper friend regarding his problematic post, writing, “@kanyewest Talked to Ye today and expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart.”

Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

The 45-year-old’s ban from the social media platform came shortly after he made a return to it as he was barred from using Instagram as well. In light of finding out he had been booted from the Meta-owned platform, West uploaded a throwback photo of him and Mark Zuckerberg in hopes of catching the CEO’s attention.

“Look at this Mark,” he wrote in the post shared on October 7th. “How you gone kick me off Instagram? You used to be my n*gga.”

Aside from Musk reaching out to share his thoughts with Ye, the father of four has also been invited to visit the Holocaust museum to give the “Blood on the Leaves” hitmaker an opportunity to educate himself on the issues many have taken with his comments.

“Words matter and words have consequences, Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides,” the California-based organization wrote in an official statement.

They added, “The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews,” before mentioning the various other historical genocides that they educate patrons about.

“At Holocaust Museum LA it is our mission to commemorate those who were murdered, educate on the Holocaust and all genocides including the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian People (of which your children would be included), and inspire a more dignified and humane world,” they wrote, mentioning Kim Kardashian’s Armenian heritage which has been passed down to her and West’s four children.

In conclusion, they said, “Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire. We are located at 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and welcome you any time.”

