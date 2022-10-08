For the second time this year, Kanye West appears to have been banned from Instagram, and not for reasons unlike the tumultuous March incident that saw him kicked off the platform for violating the company’s harassment policies.

As you’ve likely seen firsthand, or at least read about in the media, the father of four has been using his IG account like a diary, sharing his sometimes hateful thoughts about anyone who shares their criticism of his work – most recently, his controversial White Lives Matter shirt worn alongside Candace Owens and others at his YZYSZN9 runway in Paris just a few days ago.

Renowned stylist and Vogue contribution editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was one of the many to chastise Ye for his fashion statement, and even though she did it in a tasteful, well-thought-out way, the 45-year-old could only respond by making fun of her boots and dubbing her “not a fashion person” for all of his 18M followers to see.

The rapper’s public clap back at the fashionista practically launched an all-out war in the fashion community – only intensified by West’s claims that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault was responsible for the death of his late “best friend,” Off-White creator Virgil Abloh.

In the days since, the Yeezy founder has lashed out at everyone from models like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and a former close friend, Sean Combs – and that doesn’t even begin to cover all the drama that’s unfolded.

While the world has been entertained – and fatigued – by the social media antics and the discourse that’s coming as a result of them, the heads over at Instagram have seemingly stepped in to give Ye a time-out.

After sharing several screenshots of his conversation with Supreme’s Tremaine Emory, and a TikTok mocking Hadid to his Story, The Life of Pablo artist’s uploads suddenly stopped, and he instead, took to Twitter to share just one message.

“Look at this Mark,” West captioned a blurry throwback photo of him appearing to sing karaoke with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other friends. “How you gone kick me off Instagram? You used to be my n*gga.”

Are you surprised by Kanye being banned from IG? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.