Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.

“I thought that was so funny,” Ye wrote. “What did you like about it”

“That a Black Man was declaring the obvious,” Ye’s father, whose contact name is “Dad 2022,” wrote in response.

“FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 45 YEARS I MADE MY SUPER EDUCATED FORMER BLACK PANTHER FATHER PROUD,” West captioned the screenshot. “And by the way dad There’s an NPC trying to pick on me What should I do.”

Outside of his father, West has been criticized for the shirt by a myriad of celebrities including Jaden Smith, Gigi Hadid, Diddy, and more.

West defended his move in several posts on Instagram in the time since.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam.” he wrote in one post. “Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

In another post, he added: “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO.”

Check out West’s exchange with his father below.