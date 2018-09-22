fathers
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Shares Post For His Incarcerated FatherNBA YoungBoy shared a message for his father on his Instagram Story.By Cole Blake
- Music2Pac’s Father Admits He Was "Upset" Over "Dear Mama"2Pac's father recently reflected on being called a "coward" by the late rapper on "Dear Mama."By Cole Blake
- MusicBiggie & Diddy's Sons Speak On Continuing Their Fathers' LegaciesQuincy Brown, Justin and Christian "King" Combs, and Christopher "CJ" Wallace spoke on how their fathers' impact changed their lives- and the lives of many others.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKarrueche Tran Shares Tribute For Her Late FatherKarrueche Tran has revealed that her father recently passed away.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding "White Lives Matter" ShirtKanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his "White Lives Matter" shirt.By Cole Blake
- GramBow Wow's BM Olivia Vents About "Real Fathers" Who "Stand On What They Say"She never names the rapper, but that didn't stop the public from reading between the lines.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDrake, Lil Baby, Ciara, Teyana Taylor, & More Celebrate Father's DayTons of stars took to social media to celebrate fatherhood.By Lynn S.
- MusicHappy Father's Day: Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Drake & Others Crop Up In 2019By the grace of DJ Khaled's fatherly technique, a Happy Father's Day to all it may concern!By Devin Ch
- MusicOffset Shares Emotional Reunion With Father After 23 Years ApartThe rapper said he's moving on from the past.By Erika Marie
- MusicRZA Reportedly Pops Off On Hospital Staff Treating His Son: Cops Were CalledCan't be messing with family like that.By Zaynab
- MusicReginae Carter Celebrates Lil Wayne's Birthday & Confirms She's On "Tha Carter V"Lil Wayne's daughter will be making an appearance on the tracklist.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne & The Dream Are Absent Baby Daddies: Nivea Reveals Her Personal Struggles"It's just been a really trying time as an artist."By Zaynab