Karrueche Tran has shared a tribute for her later father, DeVon Minters, who passed away, last week. The actress shared the statement while she was at Sundance Film Festival.

“The past seven says have been tough…receiving the call I always feared” she wrote on her Instagram.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Karrueche attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Additionally, she shared numerous photos of the two of them together from throughout the years.

“Making decisions I wasn’t prepared for… being at Sundance which is something I prayed for… trying to celebrate my accomplishments while in pain… feeling so many emotions all at once and at the same time feeling numb” she continued. “Rest in paradise dad.”

When the post was reuploaded by The Shade Room, numerous fans flocked to the comments section to share their support for Tran.

“Sending big love to karreuche as losing a parent is devastating.” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Man,I have a special respect for people who have lost a parent or a child, that’s a different kind of hurt I hope she gets thru this.”

Karrueche Tran was at Sundance to attend the premiere of the film, Divinity.

Tran previously discussed her relationship with her father during an interview with MadamNoire in 2015. At the time, she revealed that her dad was gay.

“I don’t think I’ve ever told anybody this, but my father is gay,” she said, before adding, “I think I never told anybody just because I don’t realize that that’s not necessarily normal. I live my life as me, so it’s just like, ‘Oh, that’s my dad.'”

She added: “Love conquers all. It doesn’t matter what race, what age, how you look or anything… Love is love.”