karrueche tran
- RelationshipsKarrueche Tran & Omarion Didn't Date Due To Chris Brown, B2K Alum Tells Jason LeeBreezy and Rueche were on and off from 2010 to 2015.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKarrueche Tran Says Fans Mistook Her For Either Jhene Aiko Or Coi Leray"Thank you so much... I love your music!" a fan told the actress.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKarrueche Tran Drinks Liquor Straight From The BottleKarrueche turned up recently.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureChris Brown Called Out For Abuse Of Karrueche TranWhile the R&B singer believes people only criticize him for his treatment of Rihanna, social media users pointed out his more extensive history.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKarrueche Tran Shares Tribute For Her Late FatherKarrueche Tran has revealed that her father recently passed away.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKarrueche Tran Steps Out In An Orange Tube Top & Denim Mini Skirt For West Hollywood DinnerQuavo – who the actress just took a trip to Jamaica with – was nowhere to be found.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKarrueche Tran Celebrates Her Birthday At The Club With QuavoKarrueche hit the town ahead of her 34th birthday next week.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsQuavo's 31st Birthday Party Was A Glow-Themed Bash Attended By Karrueche, Travis Scott & MoreTakeoff and Offset were among the many famous faces in attendance at Nightingale Plaza last night.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKarrueche Shuts Down Quavo Dating RumorsKarreuche is still single. By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsKarrueche Tran & Quavo Spark Reconciliation Rumours After West Hollywood Dinner DateEarlier this year, Q & K were spotted on vacation in St. Martin together.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSaweetie Details Relationship Goals: "I Want Someone To Mentally Stimulate Me"When asked what she's learned after being in a high-profile relationship with Quavo, Saweetie talks about connecting with her higher self.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKarrueche Tran Says DaniLeigh & DaBaby Fight "Really Triggered My Trauma"Tran added that she reached out to DaniLeigh to offer support and a listening ear.By Erika Marie
- GossipTyson Beckford Told Chris Brown To Pull Up Over Beef About Karrueche Tran SelfieThe model revisited the drama that erupted after Brown issued threats after seeing Beckford and Karrueche in a picture together.By Erika Marie
- TVKarrueche Tran Becomes First AAPI Emmy Winner In Lead-Actress CatagoryKarrueche Tran made Emmys history this week with her Lead Actress win.By Cole Blake
- GramKarrueche Tran Thirst Traps Her "Little Booty" After Victor Cruz SplitKarrueche Tran is bound to get a lot of DMs after posting these pictures.By Alex Zidel