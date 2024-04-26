Karrueche Tran Reacts To Quavo & Chris Brown's Feud

Karrueche Tran says all she wants is "peace and happiness."

Earlier this week, Quavo unleashed his response to Chris Brown's viral diss, dragging the R&B icon's ex Karrueche Tran into the mix. In his song, "Over H*es & B*tches," the former Migos member suggests that Brown has crashed out over the actress, though it remains unclear whether or not she's ever actually dated Quavo. In the past, she's denied it, but fans continue to have their suspicions. Of course, the song has only added fuel to the rumors.

Recently, an unrelenting reporter caught up with Tran at an airport, asking her to share her thoughts on the feud between Quavo and Brown. She refused to say much, however, maintaining that she didn't want to get involved. “How do you feel knowing that you’re being dragged into a musical feud between these two?" the reporter asked her. “I don’t feel. It is what it is; I’m living my life," she responded simply.

Karrueche Tran Keeps Her Lips Sealed On Quavo & Chris Brown Beef

"Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that’s all that matters. What else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it,” she also added. “I’m living a peaceful life that’s all I want.” When the reporter offered to play her Quavo's track, she refused to listen, confirming that she'd already heard it but didn't want to comment. “No! No comments,” she reiterated. “I just don’t want any parts, I want peace and happiness. I want to work and thrive.”

As for Tran's current relationship status, she says she's free as a bird. “I’m dating myself, actually,” she explained, calling herself “very happy” and “very single.” What do you think of Karrueche Tran's reaction to being inserted into Chris Brown and Quavo's feud? Are you surprised that she's refusing to say much about it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

