Quavo Unleashes Hell On Chris Brown: "Over B*tches & H*es," Explained

While it seems rap has returned to a place where feuds are dealt with on wax rather than in person, Quavo and Chris Brown’s ongoing beef is treading into personal territory. Over the weekend, Breezy unloaded his latest release, “Weakest Link,” targeting Quavo and bringing up the late Takeoff. Among other claims, he also claimed to have slept with Saweetie while she was still dating Quavo, and spared the Migos rapper the humiliation of a public ass-beating at Paris Fashion Week when they were seated next to each other. Moreover, Chris Brown, out of all people, attempted to level the playing field with domestic assault allegations against Quavo.

The feud is ultimately a low-stakes battle between an R&B singer and a rapper over a woman who already moved on from both of them. Though Chris may have initially denied that this doesn’t have to do with shared partners – a commonality in the entertainment industry as a whole – that, along with the death of Takeoff, became what Breezy believed to be the sore spots. But, similar to how Quavo swiftly responded to Chris Brown’s 11:11 diss with the release of “Tender,” the Migos rapper proved that his competitive nature isn’t limited to athletics. On his latest release, “Over Hoes & B*tches" -- a play on Breezy's OHB clique -- Quavo fired back at the R&B singer with the posthumous assistance of Takeoff. Here’s everything you need to know about the song.

Takeoff

Initially debuted on Akademiks Live Stream on April 22nd, Quavo dug into the vault to directly jab back at Chris Brown’s dig toward the late Migos member on “Weakest Link,” Breezy raps, “R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect/ Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead (Oh shit, brrah).” Though Brown immediately acknowledged how he might be “trippin’,” the inclusion of Takeoff’s performance on “Over Hoes & Bitches” illustrates the ride-or-die nobility between the uncle-and-nephew duo.

“This bullet got your name/ Don't ever bring up Take, pussy,” Huncho raps on the intro, just before Takeoff’s posthumous hook becomes the song’s glue. Though we can’t confirm when Takeoff’s contributions were recorded, it certainly sounds like something that may have came out of the back catalog. However, considering that this feud pre-dates Takeoff’s death, it wouldn’t be difficult to imagine that it would released in the thick of the initial stages of Quavo and Chris Brown’s feud. Even if the bars sound like they could be talking about anyone, it’s an effective hook for Quavo’s diss track toward Breezy.

Saweetie

Of course, one of the biggest bombshells from Chris Brown’s “Weakest Link” surrounded Saweetie. Though Karreuche remains at the center of the beef – or atleast we thought – Chris Brown revealed that he slept with Quavo’s ex while they were together. “Who gassed you up to put that out?/ Yeah, that was shitty, n***a/ I can take a model bitch and make a Saweetie, n***a,” he raps. Of course, this line ultimately caught the attention of Saweetie who exposed text messages from Quavo back in January. Whether a coincidence or not, fans also pointed out that on the same day Quavo messaged her, she was spotted next to Chris Brown at an NBA game.

Karrueche Tran

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Karrueche Tran (L) and Chris Brown attends the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Tran has maintained her silence amid the Chris Brown/Quavo saga. However, Breezy and Quavo ensured they addressed the core of their issues. On “Over Hoes & Bitches, Quavo questions Breezy’s commitment to pushing this feud further. “Lil' boy wanna die 'bout some coochie? (Bow) You still fucked up 'bout Karrueche?” he raps. While Chris Brown previously shrugged off his former fling with Tran, Quavo suggests that Brown’s ego continues to fuel the fury behind their feud.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Recording artists Chris Brown and Rihanna attend the NBA game at Staples Center on December 25, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Since the 2009 Grammys, things have not been the same for Chris Brown. Allegations of abuse have followed him over the years, including other reported incidents, some of which have resulted in lawsuits. However, Breezy’ violent past has continued to haunt his existence and it became the focal point of Quavo’s latest releases.

On “Weakest Link,” Chris Brown calls out Quavo for facing similar accusations following the infamous video of himself and Saweetie in the elevator. In response, Quavo pulled up several examples of Chris Brown exhibited signs of abuse, including the evening he attacked Rihanna, the supposed rift he had with Teyana Taylor, and his infamous beef with Frank Ocean, of all people. Quavo uses the Ocean incident, specifically, to question whether Chris Brown is actually willing to fight. “Talking about fashion week, you sparing who?/ Come punch me in my face/ It ain't nun' but a fade, you know you lost to Frank (Frank Ocean?),” Quavo raps.

Crackhead Michael Jackson

LONDON - NOVEMBER 15: Singer Chris Brown performs Michael Jackson hit "Thriller" on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards at Earls Court on November 15, 2006 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Chris Brown has faced several accusations surrounding his alleged relationship with substances. A 2017 report from Billboard detailed his reported issue following a lawsuit filed by his former manager. Although Breezy has denied using any drugs outside of marijuana, many have speculated that his aggressive behavior stems from the alleged use of cocaine.

Across “Over B*tches & H*es,” Quavo makes several mentions of these supposed rumors. “The cocaine got 'em, your honor (White), bipolar disorder, no wonder,” he raps, which delves deeper into the allegations from the aforementioned 2017 report where a source claimed that Chris Brown leaned further into substances as he abandoned his prescription medication for his bipolar disorder. “You was the greatest, n***a, you fumbled, going out sad, I'm watching you crumble/ Why they got Quavo out here going back and forth with a singer that turned to a junkie?” Elsewhere in the verse, he calls Chris Brown a “Crackhead Michael Jackson." Pretty self-explanatory.

Street Ties

Though Chris Brown emerged as a child star, the latter half of his career found him assuming a more bad boy image. This largely relates to Brown's alleged ties to the Pirus. During the intro, Quavo brings up the reports that home invaders held Chris Brown’s aunt at gunpoint. However, he suggests that the robbery was the result of Chris failing to pay his debts. “N***as ran in your house, tied up your aunt 'cause you ain't pay,” he raps.

Furthermore, Quavo, specifically, calls out Breezy for putting on a tough guy image. Once again, he questions Breezy’s authenticity. “N***a, you ain't been in the trenches/ We stomping the yard, you know how that ended,” he raps, referencing Breezy’s character in the film, Stomp The Yard, who dies relatively early. “Want smoke with me? OHB mean fighting over hoes and bitches (OHB),” he adds, flipping the name of Chris Brown’s crew Original Hood Bosses.

