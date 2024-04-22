Quavo Drops Scathing Chris Brown Diss "Over Hoes & B*tches"

Quavo didn't waste any time. Chris Brown escalated his beef with the Migos rapper on Friday by dropping the fiery diss track "Weakest Link." The R&B singer claimed he slept with Quavo's girlfriend when they were still together, and implied Quavo was the worst member of the aforementioned rap trio. The hip-hop world may have been taken aback by how nasty Brown got, but it seems like Quavo saw it coming. He dropped his response track, "Over Hoes & B*tches," on Monday night, and it does not pull any punches.

Quavo isn't alone on the diss. He uses unreleased vocals from Takeoff on the chorus, which is a direct response to a line in Brown's diss. In "Weakest Link," the R&B singer said that fans wished it was Quavo who died, and not Takeoff, so Quavo enlists the late great to shut him up. Takeoff provides some tough bars about Brown being a phony and fake tough guy, but it's Quavo's verses that hit hardest. He blasts Brown for starting a feud over a woman, rapping: "P**sy, every time you see me, keep that energy, can't believe I gotta beat you 'bout some women beef."

Quavo Dubs Brown "Crackhead Michael Jackson"

There's some slick wordplay littered throughout the diss. It's the drug bars, however, that's going to catch most listeners off guard. Quavo accuses Brown of being a drug addict, going as far as to call him "Crackhead Michael Jackson." He dismisses the R&B singer of not being worth his time since became a "junkie," and even alludes to Brown's struggles with mental health. "The cocaine got 'em, your honor," he raps on the track. "Bipolar disorder, no wonder. You was the greatest, n**ga, you fumbled, going out sad, I'm watching you crumble." Breezy is not going to like what he hears. It's hard to imagine this feud ending anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new diss, "Over Hoes & B*tches" by Quavo? Does Quavo gain the upper hand in the feud? Did he cross the line by mentioning Brown's alleged drug problems? Will Brown keep things going with another response?

Quotable Lyrics:

Why they got Quavo out here going back and forth with a singer that turned to a junkie?

Never got light skin versus brown skin, n**ga finna divide the country (Go)

N**ga, you ain't been in the trenches

We stomping the yard, you know how that ended (Stomp)

Want smoke with me? Always beating, fighting over hoes and b*tches (Always beat)

