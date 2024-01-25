Chris Brown & Quavo: A History Of Their Beef

One of the long-standing beefs in the industry today is the ongoing tension between Chris Brown and Quavo. The two have gone from social media jabs to public altercations, causing many to wonder why the beef even started. Conflicts between celebrities are not new, but this one keeps popping in and out of the woods. Although it's been years since the initial incident, the Chris Brown-Quavo beef is evidently still very much alive.

Read More: Karrueche Tran & Quavo Spotted Together In Jamaica

Early 2017: The Karrueche Tran Connection

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 18: Karrueche Tran and Quavo of the Group Migos attend The Birthday Bash After Party Featuring the Migos at Compound on June 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Before this tension, Chris Brown and Quavo were friends. They had even collaborated on several tracks, including Brown's “Whippin’,” and Migos’ “Just For Tonight.” Furthermore, the two only had good things to say about each other in interviews. However, things turned sour in 2017 when a conflict arose. The root of the conflict between Chris Brown and Quavo can be traced back to their intertwined personal lives. Specifically, both artists have a romantic history with Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown and Karrueche had dated in the early 2010s, and shared an on-again-off-again romance. That was until Karrueche hit Brown with a restraining order in May, 2017. However, just a month earlier, Karrueche had sparked dating rumors with Migos member Quavo. She and the Migos star were spotted leaving Migos’ Mississippi concert together.

Although neither she nor Quavo confirmed the rumors, Chris Brown was clearly not a fan. According to TMZ, Brown felt betrayed and believed that his friend had backstabbed him. It was also purported that Brown believed Karrueche and Quavo had planned the restraining order against him for cautionary purposes, making him “look like a chump.” And just like that… the feud began.

June 2017: The BET Awards After-Party

The public nature of their beef soon set the stage for a more public and intense dispute. Tensions reached a boiling point in June when Chris Brown and Quavo found themselves in the same venue. Reports surfaced that both Brown and Migos’ crews had a confrontation in the parking garage. The entire incident ended rather uneventfully, as everyone eventually departed from the scene without anyone getting hurt.

Read More: Chris Brown's Girlfriends: Who Has The Pop Star Dated?

2021: Chris Brown Challenges Quavo To A Basketball Match

Years after the feud began, Chris Brown reignited the flames with a basketball match. Brown took to his Instagram Story to challenge Quavo and Jack Harlow to a 2-v-2 basketball match. This after the latter pair won the Bleacher Report Open Run competition during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Brown took to social media to call out both rappers: “They knew who not to ask for that 2 on 2 basketball. I would’ve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone.”

Without missing a beat, Quavo accepted the challenge with a post of his own. “Chris Brown AINT Cooking NAN Call Next N**ga!!,” he wrote. Like clockwork, Brown responded with: “It ain’t no next. I’m on now. Set it up lil n**ga. U know dis work different. Me and @AustinMcBroom vs the Lil Boys.”

2024: The Chris Brown-Quavo Feud Is Still Alive

Just when things had died down, both artists sat next to each other at the Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. A spectator captured footage of the two conspicuously avoiding each other, causing people to believe they may have called a truce. However, Brown clarified that they were still not on good terms. Under a video a fan posted of the two, Brown reiterated: “Can't pick who you sit by. Fuck all that growth shit. N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n***as.” Even though Quavo and Karrueche have since broken up, it doesn’t look like Brown is willing to let things go. One can only hope that things die off sooner, rather than later.

[via]