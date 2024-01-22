Chris Brown Reveals He Still Dislikes Quavo After Paris Fashion Week Encounter

Chris Brown and Quavo have had tension for years now. It likely all dates back an encounter the singer and his entourage had with Migos all the way back in 2017. While it hasn't exactly maintained that level of hostility in the years since there's still bad blood. The pair most recently beefed back in 2021 with a pair of Instagram story posts aimed at each other. The posts argued over who would cook who in a game of basketball though it doesn't seem like either artist ever put their money where their mouth is.

The beef was recently thrust back into the limelight when the pair popped up during a recent Paris Fashion Week show. Someone seemingly unaware of their history seated the pair right next to each other. Clips of them made the rounds online though nothing all that noteworthy seems to have happened between them during the event. But afterward Brown took to social media to remind everyone that there are hard feelings. "Can't pick who u sit by. F*ck all that growth sh*t. N*gga not finna fumble my bag for little n*ggas," Brown said on Instagram. Check out the videos of the pair sitting next to each other at the show below.

Read More: What Is Chris Brown's Best-Selling Album?

Chris Brown Re-ignites Quavo Beef

In the comments fans question how they even ended up next to each other at the show. "Whoever did the seating is messy asl," one of the top comments on the post jokes. Other comments show how few fans even remember that the two were beefing in the first place. "I’m today years old when I found out they had beef" the most liked comment on the post reads.

Quavo wasn't the only rapper Brown was spotted with during Fashion Week. He also crossed paths with Gunna at an AMIRI show. Brown was also hanging out with Saweetie at a basketball game last week shortly after her breakup from YG. What do you think of Chris Brown taking more shots at Quavo after the pair were forced to sit next to each other at a Paris Fashion Show event? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chris Brown Fires Back At Tinashe

[Via]