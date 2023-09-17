Chris Brown Fires Back At Tinashe

Chris Brown fired back at Tinashe on Instagram, earlier this week, after the singer remarked that she regrets working with Brown on their 2018 collaboration, "Player." Brown joked that if everyone had a life-or-death opportunity to name five Tinashe songs, no one would survive.

"NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die.... EVERYBODY DEAD," Brown wrote on the site while responding to the comments. As for what Tinashe said to make Brown upset, she compared working with him to R. Kelly. “You think I wanted to [do those songs]?” she said during an interview with the Zach Sang Show. “I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind—I forget that it even exists. That is so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I even have a song with R. Kelly.”

Chris Brown Performs At iHeartRadio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Chris Brown performs onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

“I was so young too, which is cr*zy because I feel like I did that song when I just signed to that label. I was probably like 20,” Tinashe continued, before admitting that she lacked autonomy earlier in her career. “You do, one thousand percent,” she explained. “Especially when it comes to singles. Like for example that song with Chris, that was a song that… we all wanted it to be this big moment—this big single. So I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like ‘You need the support.’ And [Chris] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time.” She further recalled: “I was like, ‘Well, this is a pop song so I really don’t feel like we should put Chris on it like that. I don’t like that. That doesn’t compute to me.’” Check out Chris Brown's response below.

Chris Brown Trolls Tinashe

The back and forth comes after Brown recently argued that he believes himself to be a good person. He discussed his public image during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the former NFL star’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

