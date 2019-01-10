player
- MusicChris Brown Fires Back At TinasheChris Brown challenged anyone to name Tinashe songs after her recent comments on working with him.By Cole Blake
- MusicBlueface Called Out By Claudia JordanThe actress wasn't too happy with him standing a woman up after flying her out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAntonio Brown Disrespects Keyshia Cole: "We Don't Want You!"The self-proclaimed "player" is making his free agency abundantly clear.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSauce Walka Suggests Gunna Took "Pushin' P" From TexasSauce Walka speaks on the popularization of "P" after the release of Gunna, Young Thug, and Future's "DS4EVER" collab. By Aron A.
- SportsTulane Guard Teshaun Hightower Charged With Murder In GeorgiaTeshaun Hightower just entered the NBA draft last month too.By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsMike Tyson Reveals That Michael Jackson Was A Player: "It Blew My Mind""He wasn't no stupid little feeble looking little boy like Peter Pan."By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsMore Proof Of Future & Lori Harvey's Nigerian Baecation SurfaceYour favorite toxic exes are enjoying their baecation. By Aida C.
- FootballGerald McCoy Calls Christian McCaffrey “The Most Skilled White Dude In NFL History”“That’s a bad white boy right here,” - Gerald McCoy says of CMC.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsCarmelo Anthony Comments On Struggling To Find NBA Contract: WatchCarmelo still can't catch a break.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballRoy Hibbert Signs With Philadelphia 76ers In "Non-Playing Role"The rebirth of Roy Hibbert is all part of "The Process."By Devin Ch
- SportsNikola Mirotic Ditches NBA To Sign With Euroleague Contenders BarcelonaNikola Mirotic leaves behind oodles of $ for the chance at "playmaking freedom" in Barcelona.By Devin Ch
- SportsKawhi Leonard's Sister Unwittingly Taunts Raptors: "He Ain’t Gonna Be There Next Year”Kawhi Leonard sister tarnishes the defining moment in Raptors' history with an accidental discharge on Instagram.By Devin Ch
- SportsGiannis' Future With Bucks Could Hinge On NBA Finals Run Before 2020: ReportESPN with the inside scoop on Giannis Antetokounmpo's short-term prospects.By Devin Ch
- SportsJohnny Manziel Lands Job In "AAF" After Getting The Sack In CanadaJohnny Football will be taking snaps for the Memphis Express coached by NFL legend Mike Singletary.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Red Dead Online" Gets A New Battle Royale Mode"Gun Rush" mode promises to reduce time spent outdoors.By Devin Ch