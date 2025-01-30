Basketball
- SportsKevin Durant Rides For Drake When Asked About Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformanceKevin Durant is good friends with Drake so you can imagine how the NBA superstar must feel about Kendrick Lamar these days.ByAlexander Cole3.0K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Savagely Responds To Kendrick Perkins Hating On Nicki MinajYoung Money stands tall above the hate.ByGabriel Bras Nevares6.3K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Gets Into Scuffle With Security Guard At A Los Angeles Clippers GameApparently, the guard didn't know who La Flame was...ByGabriel Bras Nevares1485 Views
- SportsKyrie Irving Is Still Trying To Stomach Losing His "Hermano" Luka Doncic Following Anthony Davis TradeKyrie is ready to welcome his new teammates, but he's sad he's lost a close friend on and off the floor. ByZachary Horvath918 Views
- SportsLeBron James Breaks His Silence On Shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis TradeLeBron says it's been a "whirlwind" couple of days since the news broke.ByZachary Horvath832 Views
- MusicDrake Shades LeBron James By Changing "Nonstop" Concert LyricsThe cold war continues.ByElias Andrews13.7K Views
- SportsLuka Doncic Accused Of Using AI In His Farewell To The Dallas MavericksIt has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Luka Doncic.ByAlexander Cole1196 Views
- SportsLeBron James Pays Homage To His Wife Savannah Following Blockbuster Anthony Davis TradeWhat a weekend for the NBA.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- SportsStephen A Smith Accuses LeBron James And Klutch Sports Of Trying To Silence HimStephen A Smith has been very critical of LeBron and Bronny James.ByAlexander Cole4.4K Views
- SportsLuka Doncic & Anthony Davis Trade Leaves NBA Fans In Complete ShockNBA fans are in disbelief.ByCole Blake1087 Views
- SportsDwyane Wade Reveals Shocking Details Behind His Cancer ScareWe're very glad Wade is doing much better now.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1498 Views
- MusicLiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" Is Officially 2025's Best-Selling Hip-Hop Song So FarGelo's still swerving!ByGabriel Bras Nevares870 Views