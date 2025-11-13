Drake Recalls Hilarious Kevin Durant Pickup Story After Watching Him Walk Out On IShowSpeed

Drake came across a clip of Kevin Durant dipping mid-pickup game with IShowSpeed after falling behind quickly.

Even if you have won at many things in life like Drake has, sometimes you can still get shown up. The Boy was reminded of a time he hilariously got humbled by Kevin Durant during a game of pickup basketball. The memory clicked after watching the NBA forward walk out of game early with streaming star IShowSpeed.

"KD walked off on me just like this at UCLA and asked me to never invite him to a run again after he hit 4 threes in a row to end the game in another NBA players face." He left that comment underneath a HouseOfHighlights post resurfacing IShowSpeed's latest episode of Speed Goes Pro per Complex.

In the case of Speed, him and the Slim Reaper teamed up for a two-on-two game. However, they quickly fell behind 5-0. Sealing the deal for Durant to take his shoes off mid-game was when Speed missed a wide-open, point-blank floater.

"It was fun playing with y'all man," Durant told his competitors while leaving the YouTuber high and dry. "That layup, I just can't do it," he told hilariously told Speed. "Next show I got you," he added.

Drake Kevin Durant Friendship

But despite KD's cold-blooded walk-off on Drake, they have remained close pals for years. In fact, their friendship lately has had folks online interested, to say the least. A lot of that stems from Drizzy falling out with LeBron James during the Kendrick Lamar beef.

He believed that The King betrayed him by supporting the Compton MC at his Pop Out concert, and constantly getting down to "Not Like Us," for example. It led Drake to subliminally retaliate on "What Did I Miss?" one of the potential singles for ICEMAN.

Folks believe Drake is only showing a stronger allegiance to KD because of this. However, to the future Hall of Fame inductee's credit, he has shown to be a standup guy. For instance, moments after Lamar dissed Drake during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Durant said he didn't really pay much attention to it.

Moreover, he was recently spotted playing with the Canadian rapper's son, Adonis.

