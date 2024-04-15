Kevin Durant Picks A Side In The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Kevin Durant is not shy about sharing his opinions. For example, he recently shut down Fat Joe for claiming he almost got jumped after his iconic Rucker Park performance. Durant is preparing to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. But that doesn't mean he is not plugged into what everybody is so hyped about on social media: the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud that has the game in a chokehold right now.

The former NBA MVP is one of the best hoopers of his generation and a big hip-hop fan. The biggest story in hip-hop is the mega beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar and everyone connected to both artists. Kevin Durant is one to get into debates and let his takes fly on social media, so it's not a surprise he is weighing in. So, who is Kevin Durant throwing his support behind? As the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake intensifies, fans are taking sides, and KD has planted his flag.

Kevin Durant Sides With Drakes

Kevin Durant has sided with Drake, posting Drake's Certified Lover Boy album cover on his Instagram. Specifically, KD posted Drakes's song "No Friends In The Industry" for some extra context on where he stands. The two go way back, with numerous NBA courtside moments documented between them. Many fans' major problem with Durant is that they believe he lacks loyalty, leaving teams for better situations. This move is a loyal one, and it's pretty bold after the weekend when Drake took some massive shots.

Kevin Durant has never really been a big K-Dot fan. He left Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers off his list of five best albums of 2022. Furthermore, Kevin Durant has always been a Drake guy, dating back to his Oklahoma City days. This hip-hop feud has people from all corners of every industry weighing in on what has been supremely entertaining as a spectacle. Hopefully, the NBA playoffs can provide some drama of this level on the court. The Durants-Suns will take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, and the talking has already started. There is a high probability of some fiery NBA feuds in the coming weeks.

