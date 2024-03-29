Nike KD 17 “Aunt Pearl” Gets A First Look

The Nike KD 17 continues Kevin Durant's legacy with its cutting-edge design and performance-driven features. As the latest signature sneaker in Durant's lineup, the KD 17 showcases innovation and style, catering to the demands of modern basketball players. One of the most anticipated releases for the KD 17 is the "Aunt Pearl" colorway, which pays homage to Durant's late aunt and breast cancer awareness. Featuring a soft purple hue accented by a slightly darker Swoosh, the "Aunt Pearl" colorway exudes elegance and sophistication. This colorway not only honors Durant's beloved aunt but also raises awareness for breast cancer.

Beyond its aesthetics, the Nike KD 17 boasts performance-oriented features designed to enhance Durant's on-court performance. From its responsive cushioning to its supportive fit, every aspect of the KD 17 is engineered to meet Durant's exacting standards. Whether Durant is driving to the basket or pulling up for a jump shot, the KD 17 delivers the comfort, stability, and responsiveness he needs to dominate the game. Durant's commitment to excellence both on and off the court is evident in every aspect of the KD 17.

Read More: Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Release Details Revealed

"Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 17

This shoe boasts a light purple rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. Its uppers are constructed from a light purple material. Additionally, a slightly darker purple Swoosh adorns the sides. Overall, the vibrant colorway has been a staple of Kevin Durant's sneakers for a while now. Sneakerheads love the Aunt Pearl colorway and its message gives the sneakers even more meaning.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike KD 17 “Aunt Pearl” is going to release later this year Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” On-Foot Images

[Via]