Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” Release Details Revealed

Official images have landed for this pair and they look amazing.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro carries significant importance in both basketball and sneaker communities. Named in honor of the legendary Kobe Bryant, this iconic footwear pays homage to the late basketball legend, renowned for his impact on the sport. Kobe Bryant's legacy transcends basketball; he's remembered for his unwavering dedication and relentless drive. He serves as an inspiration to countless individuals. The inclusion of nods to Kobe's Italian heritage adds to the shoe's appeal.

Hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kobe spent a considerable part of his formative years in Italy, where he developed a profound connection to the country's culture and principles. The "Italian Camo" color scheme of the Kobe 6 Protro captures this essence, reflecting his origins and deep passion for basketball. With its sleek aesthetics and state-of-the-art technology, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro epitomizes Kobe's pursuit of excellence both on and off the hardwood. This release stands as a lasting tribute to a sporting icon whose influence continues to resonate with basketball enthusiasts worldwide.

"Italian Camo" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Image via Nike

The shoes boast a deep green sole and a dark midsole, crafted with high-quality materials for durability and comfort during basketball games. The main part of the sneaker is covered in camo-like colors, with vibrant red accents for the Nike Swoosh and Kobe Bryant logo. Additionally, Kobe's autograph is in red on the heels. Inspired by Italy's stunning scenery, these shoes pay homage to Kobe's roots. In essence, they're designed for top-notch performance, while also being fashionable and paying tribute to Kobe Bryant's enduring legacy.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Italian Camo" on April 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.

