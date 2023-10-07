Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM” First Look

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is a basketball shoe that combines style and performance effortlessly. Its upcoming "BHM" colorway pays homage to Black History Month in 2024, featuring a clean white base with striking gold accents. This colorway exudes elegance with its white upper, making it a versatile choice for both on and off the court. The gold accents add a touch of luxury and celebrate the achievements of Black athletes and the broader Black community. These sneakers are set to drop early next year.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Kobe 6 Protro is engineered for top-tier performance. It incorporates cutting-edge cushioning and support technologies, ensuring you're at your best during intense games. Whether you're a basketball player or a sneaker enthusiast, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "BHM" is a must-have. It's a tasteful blend of style and functionality, making a powerful statement while honoring Black history and excellence. Be on the lookout for its release and elevate your game with this iconic shoe.

"BHM" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a white midsole. A white material constructs the uppers, with royal gold accents giving the sneakers a sense of class. A gold Nike Swoosh is present on the sides, and Kobe's signature logo can be found, again in gold. Kobe's "Be Legendary" quote as well as Nike's Black History Month logos can be found on the sneakers, adding extra details. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway that honors both Kobe Bryant and Black History Month in one pair.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "BHM" is going to drop in February 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $190 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

