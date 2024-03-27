Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Black/University Gold” Receives A First Look

Nike is set to release the highly anticipated "Black/University Gold" colorway for its Kobe 8 Protro sneaker line, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. The sneakers boast a sleek black base, providing a bold backdrop for the vibrant purple and university gold accents that adorn the shoe. This combination of colors creates a striking contrast that is sure to turn heads both on and off the court. The Kobe 8 Protro continues to uphold Kobe Bryant's legacy with its innovative design and exceptional performance capabilities. Designed to meet the demands of the modern athlete, these sneakers offer a perfect blend of style and functionality.

From the court to the streets, the Kobe 8 Protro delivers unparalleled comfort and support, allowing wearers to perform at their best in any situation. With its eye-catching colorway and legendary silhouette, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Black/University Gold" is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Whether you're a collector looking to add to your lineup or an athlete in search of top-tier performance footwear, these sneakers are a must-have addition to any wardrobe. Stay tuned for the release date and get ready to step up your sneaker game with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro.

“Black/University Gold” Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via Jimmy Wang

The shoes feature a white rubber sole and a white and black midsole. A black mesh constructs the uppers. A university gold-stitched Nike Swoosh is on the sides, as well as the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongues. Also, the tongues feature the Kobe logo in purple. Finally, the heels also feature the same Kobe logo, again in purple along with his signature.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Black/University Gold” will be released in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Jimmy Wang

Image via Jimmy Wang

