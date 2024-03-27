Nike Air Max Dn “Pure Platinum” Just Dropped

The Air Max Dn has been a big hit for Nike.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Air-Max-Dn-Pure-Platinum-Hyper-Royal-DV3337-005-5

Nike has recently dropped the highly anticipated "Pure Platinum" colorway for its Air Max Dn line, and sneakerheads everywhere are buzzing with excitement. This latest release features a dynamic blend of black and blue hues as the base. It creates a visually striking contrast that catches the eye. Adding to its allure, the upper showcases shades of grey and silver, infusing the design with a touch of elegance and sophistication. The Air Max Dn continues to impress with its fusion of style and performance. It is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts looking to step up their footwear game.

With its sleek silhouette and innovative design, the Air Max Dn in "Pure Platinum" is poised to become a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Whether you're hitting the streets or hitting the gym, these kicks offer both style and functionality, ensuring you look good and feel great with every step. Don't miss your chance to snag a pair of these head-turning sneakers. Experience the unmatched comfort and style of Nike's Air Max Dn line.

Read More: Nike Book 1 “Hike” Officially Revealed

"Pure Platinum" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and blue rubber sole with a white Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a grey material and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. A small blue Swoosh is on the sides, and more black details are located on the sides and heels. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “Pure Platinum” was dropped on March 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $160 when they were released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Fragment Design Exclusive China Release

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Air-Max-Dn-Sail-DV3337-100-Release-Date-4SneakersNike Air Max Dn “Sail” Officially Unveiled
Nike-Air-Max-1-86-Royal-Blue-DO9844-101-4SneakersNike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” Unveiled: Drops This Month
Nike-Air-Max-1-Field-Purple-DZ4549-101-Release-Date-4SneakersNike Air Max 1 “Field Purple” Official Photos Revealed
Nike-Dunk-Low-Remastered-Pure-Platinum-Light-Crimson-Gum-DV0821-102-4SneakersNike Dunk Low Remastered “Pure Platinum/Light Crimson” Photos