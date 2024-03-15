Nike Air Max Dn “Volt” Coming Soon

The Air Max Dn is making waves with its upcoming "Volt" colorway, boasting a vibrant greenish-yellow hue that commands attention. Set against a sleek grey and black base, this striking color combination adds a bold and energetic vibe to the sneakers. The design is further enhanced by four large circular pods embedded in the midsole, delivering unparalleled comfort and support with every step. With its innovative construction and eye-catching aesthetic, the Air Max Dn "Volt" will become a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Air Max line alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this electrifying colorway. Stay tuned for the drop date, as these kicks are sure to fly off the shelves. Whether you're hitting the streets or hitting the gym, the Air Max Dn in "Volt" offers the perfect blend of style and performance. Get ready to step up your sneaker game with this bold and vibrant release from Nike.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives Exclusive Photos

“Volt” Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and grey rubber sole with a grey Phylon midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from textiles and feature an all-volt look. Further, this makes for a very vibrant look for this sneaker. A small black Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Finally, the tongues and heels feature Nike Air branding. Overall, this sneaker is certainly found in a bright colorway, but this silhouette is becoming increasingly popular. Look out for this pair to drop in just over a week.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Dn “Volt” will be released on March 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Kanye West Debacle Leads To Adidas' First Annual Loss In Decades

[Via]