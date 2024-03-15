Air Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives Exclusive Photos

The Air Jordan 4 is generating massive excitement among sneaker enthusiasts with the return of its iconic "Fear" colorway this holiday season. This highly anticipated release brings back one of the most sought-after iterations of the shoe, originally introduced in 2013 as part of the "Fear Pack." Featuring a striking combination of black, white, and cool grey, the "Fear" colorway exudes a sense of boldness and sophistication. The dark hues create a menacing yet stylish aesthetic that has captivated sneakerheads since its debut. Fans of the Air Jordan 4 are eagerly awaiting the chance to add the "Fear" colorway to their collections.

The timeless design and premium craftsmanship of the Air Jordan 4 make it a standout silhouette in the lineup. With its iconic silhouette and distinctive color scheme, the Air Jordan 4 "Fear" represents a fusion of style and performance that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. As the holiday season approaches, anticipation for the return of this coveted colorway continues to build, promising an unforgettable release for fans of the Air Jordan legacy. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and availability of the Air Jordan 4 "Fear."

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 “Cool Grey” Gets A First Look

"Fear" Air Jordan 4

The kicks flaunt a crisp white rubber sole, accompanied by a midsole that seamlessly merges light grey and black tones, accentuated by a red Air bubble. Crafted from premium black and grey suede, the uppers showcase a gradient pattern that transitions from light to dark. Light-toned accents, including lace locks and the sock liner, contribute to the overall visual appeal. Moreover, the tongue features a sleek black Jumpman logo.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” will be released on November 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere "Green Stone" Date Change

[Via]