Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere “Burgundy Crush” First Look

The Air Jordan 3, an iconic sneaker, holds a special place in sneaker culture. With its legendary design, it has been a favorite since its debut in 1988. The Air Jordan 3 boasts a unique elephant print and visible Air cushioning for style and comfort. Exciting news surrounds this sneaker, as it is gearing up for a highly anticipated collaboration with A Ma Maniere. This partnership will introduce a fresh "Burgundy Crush" colorway to the classic silhouette. Sneakerheads can look forward to a combination of rich burgundy tones that are sure to turn heads.

The Air Jordan 3's enduring popularity and the upcoming A Ma Maniere collaboration make it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts.The "Burgundy Crush" collaboration is set to add a new chapter to the Air Jordan 3's legacy, which continues to define sneaker culture with its remarkable history and constant innovation. Stay on the lookout for the release date of the "Burgundy Crush" Air Jordan 3, and be prepared to secure a piece of sneaker history. Overall, this collaboration is sure to elevate the Air Jordan 3's status and make waves in the sneaker community.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Dune Red” Is Releasing Soon

"Burgundy Crush" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for the photos and information on this pair. This pair features a black rubber sole with a clean sail midsole that features an air bubble. White tumbled leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with textured burgundy overlays. Cream laces and a cream heel tab match the midsole. You can find grey Nike branding on the heels, and although we don't have a complete look, you can assume a burgundy Jumpman will adorn the tongue.Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway. This is a big collaboration that fans will certainly love.

Sneaker Bar Detroit and zsneakerheadz report that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere “Burgundy Crush” will be released in the fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Book 1 “Ashen Slate” Gets A First Look

[Via]