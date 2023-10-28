Nike Book 1 “Ashen Slate” Gets A First Look

The Nike Book 1 is Devin Booker's signature sneaker, symbolizing his on-court excellence and style. These kicks are designed for basketball performance and fashion-forward flair. Devin Booker, a renowned NBA star, collaborated with Nike to create the Book 1. He aimed to blend his love for the game with his unique sense of style. This sneaker features top-notch technology, ensuring optimal performance on the hardwood. It offers great support and cushioning, perfect for intense games.

The upcoming "Ashen Slate" colorway of the Nike Book 1 is generating quite a buzz. Its sleek design and muted color scheme make it a versatile choice for both the court and the streets. With the "Ashen Slate" colorway, you can expect a combination of style and substance, just like Devin Booker's game. It's a must-have for fans of the player and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating this release, and it's sure to be a hit among those who appreciate the fusion of basketball performance and streetwear fashion.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” Gets Complete Official Photos

"Ashen Slate" Nike Book 1

Image via @snkr_flower

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent grey rubber sole and a white midsole. Grey materials construct the uppers, with nubuck overlays. Also, grey laces and a grey tongue complete the sneakers. Booker's personal branding includes "BOOK" on the tongues as well, in orange adding some color. Overall, there's no doubt these sneakers will be big. “Chapter One” is also featured on the heel tab. Booker is a massive star in the NBA, and fans will be incredibly happy to get their hands on his first signature shoe.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Book 1 “Ashen Slate” is going to drop in February of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via @snkr_flower

Image via @snkr_flower

Read More: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Halo” Releasing In 2024

[Via]