Nike Air Humara “Ashen Slate” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Air Humara is a rugged yet stylish shoe that’s making its mark in the sneaker world. With its durable construction and adventurous design, it’s a favorite among those seeking both fashion and function. Recently, Nike launched the "Ashen Slate" colorway, adding a fresh twist to this iconic silhouette. The "Ashen Slate" color scheme brings a cool, earthy vibe to the Air Humara, giving it a distinct and versatile look. The blend of tones in this iteration exudes a sense of adventure and urban style, making it a standout choice for the fashion-conscious crowd.

What sets the Air Humara apart is its ability to handle rough terrains while maintaining comfort. The shoe's rugged outsole and cushioning provide stability and support, perfect for both outdoor escapades and urban exploration. The "Ashen Slate" colorway adds a touch of sophistication to its utilitarian design, making it a statement piece for any outfit. Nike continues to impress with its Air Humara lineup, and the "Ashen Slate" drop is no exception. For those seeking a fusion of durability, style, and comfort, the Nike Air Humara in its "Ashen Slate" colorway is a solid choice for taking on any adventure in style.

“Ashen Slate” Nike Air Humara

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved black rubber sole with a white and black checkered midsole. Light blue mesh constructs the upper with grey suede overlays. A black Nike Swoosh accents it, while a white Nike logo graces the tongue. Near the heel, "AIR" stands out on the sides in black stitching. Overall, this pair is durable and will last, but is also dressed in a clean colorway that combines blue and grey tones with black accents.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Humara “Ashen Slate” is going to drop in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $130 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

