The Nike Air Humara is back.

Nike Air Humara “Oil Green” Release Details

The Nike Air Humara is a popular sneaker known for its trail-inspired design and performance. Originally released in the late 1990s, it quickly gained recognition among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe features a rugged outsole and a durable upper, making it suitable for outdoor activities and urban wear. With its comfortable fit and responsive cushioning, the Nike Air Humara offers a versatile option for those seeking both style and functionality. Now, the Nike Air Humara is releasing in an “Oil Green” colorway later this year.

Over the years, Nike has released various colorways and collaborations, keeping the Air Humara fresh and appealing to a wide audience. Its enduring popularity cements its position as a beloved and enduring sneaker in the market. As part of Nike’s legacy, the sneaker continues to showcase the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality, appealing to those who value both fashion and performance. Whether on the trail or in everyday wear, the Nike Air Humara offers a fusion of style, comfort, and durability, making it a go-to choice for many sneaker fans worldwide.

“Oil Green” Nike Air Humara

Nike Air Humara
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved black rubber sole with a white and green checkered midsole. The upper is constructed of a light bone mesh with black and green leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is featured in a darker green and a Nike logo can be found on the tongue, in the same green. “AIR” is featured on the sides, near the heel, in white stitching. Overall, this pair is durable and will last, but is also dressed in a clean colorway that combines darker green tones with lighter whites.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Humara “Oil Green” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Oil Green
Image via Nike
Nike Air Humara
Image via Nike

