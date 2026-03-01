Air Jordan 3 "Santa" Gets An Earlier Release Date

The Air Jordan 3 "Santa" is set to release at the end of this year with festive holiday detailing. This seasonal colorway brings Christmas spirit to one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Santa" will be released on November 21st, 2026. Jordan Brand perfectly times this drop for the peak holiday shopping season ahead.

The sneaker features a vibrant varsity red leather upper covering the entire construction beautifully. White leather hits the midsole, collar, and eyestay for classic Jordan 3 contrast throughout.

Santa-themed insoles add playful holiday character to this festive release specifically for Christmas. The insoles feature Santa Claus wearing Air Jordan 1s in a fun nod to sneaker culture. Red and white color blocking creates a holiday vibe.

The elephant print panels provide signature Jordan 3 texture and premium visual appeal instantly. Black rubber outsoles deliver functional traction with herringbone patterns for court-ready performance capability.

This represents Jordan Brand's latest attempt at creating seasonal Jordan 3 colorways for collectors. Holiday-themed Jordans have become annual traditions for sneaker enthusiasts and gift shoppers alike nationwide.

The "Santa" colorway immediately shows the festive inspiration behind this special release clearly. Expect solid demand from both Jordan collectors and people seeking unique Christmas presents this year.

Air Jordan 3 "Santa" Price

That vibrant varsity red nubuck gives these such a premium, luxurious feel throughout. The white and red color combination is absolutely perfect for holiday season styling. Black elephant print adds the signature Jordan 3 texture everyone knows and loves.

Santa-themed insoles are such a fun detail that elevates these beyond standard releases. It's the kind of playful touch that makes seasonal sneakers feel truly special. The color blocking mirrors classic Jordan colorways while maintaining distinct Christmas character clearly.

These would look incredible with holiday fits or even ugly Christmas sweater parties. End-of-year timing makes them ideal for gift-giving or treating yourself after holidays.