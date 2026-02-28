Kai Cenat Counters Drake's Trolling By Demanding His New Album "ICEMAN"

Kai Cenat is stepping away from streaming to focus on his Vivet fashion brand, which recently caught a stray from Drake via an Instagram Story. "I am a vivet designer and these are my concepts," he wrote online, leading to a lot of jokes. Kai noticed quickly, and he clapped back by demanding that Drizzy finally drop his new album ICEMAN.

OVO fans and beyond are highly anticipating this release, which will mark the Toronto superstar's first solo studio album since 2023's For All The Dogs. As such, Cenat's impatience is understandable. "N***a drop the album," he DM'd him on IG in a screenshot of the interaction posted to his Story, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter.

The 6ix God simply replied back with various crying-laughing emojis, adding a flaming heart reaction to the former (?) streamer's message. Even as die-hards continue to beg for the LP, he's not letting the pressure get to him just yet. In other words, expect more Instagram trolls before the project actually comes out. But the question remains: When can we expect its long-awaited release?

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Kai seemed to cut out another message from The Boy in his screenshot of today's (Saturday, February 28) interaction. Some of them went further and assumed that this message might contain Drake's new album ICEMAN's release date.

Alas, we don't have any official confirmation on when that will be at press time. Just expect it to land sometime this year. Many fans hope it's right around the corner, but alleged insider leaks and speculative conclusions will have to wait to see if they're actually true.

Elsewhere, this interaction is funny considering Drake and Kai Cenat's previous interactions. The latter did not like the former's third ICEMAN livestream at all, which led to some jokes at Kai's expense on Drizzy's behalf. Some folks might want to spin this into a rift, but it's probably all in good faith jest at the end of the day.