Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Defends "ICEMAN" Title Amid Recent Shootings

The hype around Drake's long-awaited solo album comeback ICEMAN owes itself to a few reasons. There's the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle, the success of the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and more. But given the recent shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and United States Border Patrol respectively, many folks online are questioning the sensitivity of Drake's ICEMAN album title. His father Dennis Graham is not one of them.

As caught by $$$ky on Twitter, the Memphis native took to the comments section of an Instagram post from XXL covering Chuck Inglish's criticism of the project's title given the current sociopolitical climate. He took the stance that many have taken in opposition to this: that this is just an overblown way to hate on his son once more.

"Ladies and gentlemen let's move on with our lives," Graham wrote. "You can actually name your album Love and trust me that someone who wants to be noticed will find something wrong with it. There's ice on the ground in most cities now because it's winter so criticize Mother Nature not Brother Nature."

An IG user replied to him with the following comment: "yeah lets just pretend POS [piece of s**t] ICE aint killing innocent civilians." "We're discussing my Son's album name which has nothing to do with ice, snow or anything else," Dennis Graham responded.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

For those unaware, Drake's new album ICEMAN has no release date just yet, but DJ Akademiks recently claimed to know what it was. We doubt he will reveal it, as there's enough hype around it to lead to a successful surprise drop. Or if a more conventional rollout strategy goes underway, we will probably learn about it soon before it actually drops.

Still, this controversy over the ICEMAN album title rests on folks' individual perception of timing and sensitivity. Ice, ICE, the "Iceman" moniker, and political controversies in the United States have all existed far before this album. But things are so dire right now that some fans just can't escape the context.