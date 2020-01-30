album title
- MusicAndre 3000 Reveals What He Almost Named His AlbumAndre 3000 had different ideas for "New Blue Sun."By Alexander Cole
- MusicDoja Cat Blames ADHD For Ever-Changing Album TitleDoja Cat thinks her upcoming album might finally have a title.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoja Cat Confirms Title Of Her Fourth Studio AlbumThe "Planet Her" artist also confirmed that "DC4" won't be a pop punk album.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Shares The Title, Cover, & Release Date For His Third Studio Album"It's Only Me" is set to arrive in October.By Joshua Robinson
- BeefA$AP Bari Continues Trolling A$AP Rocky By Calling New Music "Trash"A$AP Bari says that A$AP Rocky's upcoming album is "trash," amidst his ongoing beef with his fellow A$AP member.By Cole Blake
- MusicAsian Doll Suggests The Game Copied Her Album Title & Release DateAsian Doll tweets & deletes about The Game's "Drillmatic" sharing similarities to her album title & release date. By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Reveals Album Cover & Title: "I Never Liked You"Future unveils the title and cover to his upcoming album.By Rose Lilah
- MusicPusha T Confirms Album Title, Announces "It's Almost Dry" TourPusha T shares the official album title of his forthcoming album and upcoming tour dates. By Aron A.
- MusicPusha-T's New Album Title Possibly Gets LeakedPusha-T's new album title might have been accidentally leaked on YouTube Music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDanny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming AlbumDuring an interview with Anthony Fantano, Danny Brown divulges some major details about his forthcoming album.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPop Smoke's Next Album Title Was Just Announced By Steven VictorYou just gotta have faith. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Announces Album Release MonthIsaiah Rashad's upcoming album "The House Is Burning" is slated to be dropping this June. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz Announces New Album, Swoops Up Kanye West's Old Title2 Chainz announces his new album "So Help Me God," which was originally Kanye West's title for "The Life Of Pablo."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott's New Album Isn't Titled "Utopia," Chase B ConfirmsChase B debunks speculation surrounding Travis Scott's next studio album.By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke's Posthumous Album Title & Artwork RevealedPop Smoke's upcoming posthumous album, executive produced by 50 Cent, will be titled "Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon." By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsDrake Fights Back Kehlani HeadlineDrake responds to reports that he helped Kehlani with her new album title, suggesting a new headline for the story.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD New Album Title ConfirmedJuice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti confirms the title of Juice WRLD's new posthumous album "The Outsiders."By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Announces New Album "After Hours"After teasing his project for over a year, The Weeknd has finally announced his upcoming new album "After Hours."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Hints That Young Thug Is Featured On "Funeral" AlbumWe will learn if this is true shortly. By Noah C