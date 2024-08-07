Cardi B's Next Album Receives Multiple Updates Including A Handful Of Possible Titles

Which title do you think she should choose?

Cardi B has endured a lot of misfortunes and obstacles throughout 2024. Currently, she is dealing with the messy divorce from on-again, off-again partner Offset. Additionally, on a more positive note, she announced her third pregnancy just a few days ago in emotional fashion on social media. "You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!". Thankfully, the small wins keep coming for Cardi B as there are several updates for her sophomore album.

According to some legal documents acquired by TMZ Hip Hop, the "Bartier Cardi" rapper is wrestling between a couple of titles. Defamation of Character and Intrusive Thoughts are the two options at the moment and in that same paperwork she's looking to trademark both phrases. Additionally, "she wants the phrases for music videos and downloadable music files, plus potential other uses". Furthermore, Cardi B is apparently three quarters of the way done and she's really hoping to have it out before the end of the year.

Cardi B Is Inching Closer To Her Sophomore Album

CHANDLER, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass on February 11, 2023 in Chandler, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group)

With the album names we have at our disposal, this potentially foreshadows a very personal tape. We got some hints of learning more about who Cardi is on Invasion of Privacy. However, it mostly gunned for big hits which it wound up succeeding in doing. The New York native has an incredible opportunity on her hands as she has so much topical potential based on everything she has been going through. Cardi has us on the edge of seats and we cannot wait for what's next.

What are your thoughts on Cardi B's album title options? With this new update in mind, how soon do you think she will drop the project now? Is this LP going to top her 2018 debut? Could this be the most important body of work she releases ever, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cardi B. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.